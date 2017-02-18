William Blair Weighs in on FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for FLIR Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2017 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business earned $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 36.62 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

