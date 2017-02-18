Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.23 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr cut Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Accenture PLC from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $652,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

