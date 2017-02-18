Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 396,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 125,377 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 110.5% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,003,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,082,804,000 after buying an additional 874,011 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 85.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

“Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-position-raised-by-essex-financial-services-inc.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,798,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.