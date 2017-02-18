Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBC. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Wabco Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Wabco Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research cut Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wabco Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabco Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Wabco Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,984,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wabco Holdings by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Wabco Holdings during the third quarter worth $26,395,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Wabco Holdings during the third quarter worth $11,535,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wabco Holdings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) opened at 115.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.77. Wabco Holdings has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $117.38.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.60 million. Wabco Holdings had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabco Holdings will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wabco Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

