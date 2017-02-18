Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National Corporation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Wabash National Corporation news, SVP William D. Pitchford sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $354,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wabash National Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wabash National Corporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Wabash National Corporation by 3,766.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) opened at 20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company earned $462.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.24 million. Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wabash National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Wabash National Corporation Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing standard and customized truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment and transportation related products. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, Retail, and Corporate and Eliminations.

