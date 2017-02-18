Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Jefferies Group LLC set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) opened at 20.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The company’s market cap is $1.19 billion. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $654 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Keller acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Deyoung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,830.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $616,700 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $10,310,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $3,439,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

