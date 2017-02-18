Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st.

“Visa Inc. (V) Receives $93.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/visa-inc-v-receives-93-35-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,131,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,923,000 after buying an additional 78,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,441,561,000 after buying an additional 1,061,427 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 51,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 570,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,025,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,474,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 87.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Visa has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.