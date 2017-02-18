Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) to Issue C$0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) opened at 10.75 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

VCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc is engaged in creating technology solutions that allows network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment across the world. The Company is a designer and manufacturer in the broadband cable and wireless network infrastructure market. The Company’s segments include Video and Broadband, YourLink and Telematics.

