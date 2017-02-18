Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Kim anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

“Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/varonis-systems-inc-vrns-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-41-per-share-imperial-capital-forecasts.html.

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 27.95 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $750.21 million.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $6,935,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $8,431,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 482.2% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

“Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/varonis-systems-inc-vrns-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-41-per-share-imperial-capital-forecasts.html.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Gili Iohan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $79,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,806,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,953 shares of company stock valued at $27,737,395 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.