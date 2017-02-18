Utilico Emerging Market Limited (UEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Market Limited’s previous dividend of $1.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) opened at 206.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02. Utilico Emerging Market Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 207.25.

In other Utilico Emerging Market Limited news, insider Anthony Muh bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £7,898.80 ($9,871.03).

Utilico Emerging Market Limited Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Limited is an exempted closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide long-term total return through a flexible investment policy that permits it to make investments in infrastructure, utility and related sectors, mainly in emerging markets. The Company’s investments include (but are not limited to) water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service companies, rail, roads, any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics and in any new infrastructure or utilities, which may arise mainly in emerging markets.

