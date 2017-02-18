United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 price target on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $254,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) opened at 35.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.34.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.36. The company earned $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.05 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 30.52%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.26%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

