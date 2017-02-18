Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Receives $42.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 49.28 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

