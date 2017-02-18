U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 54.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $5,130,540.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,728.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $648,868.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,682 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

