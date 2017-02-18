Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) opened at 22.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.90 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 175,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.

