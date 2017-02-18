Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) opened at 33.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $38.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 110.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $273,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines that make a difference in the lives of patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

