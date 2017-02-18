The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total transaction of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,847,221.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $723,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,757,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,121 shares of company stock worth $11,092,286 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. New York Life Trust Co. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.57. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post $9.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

“The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/the-travelers-companies-inc-trv-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.