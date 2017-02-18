The Independent Investment Trust plc (IIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on April 6th

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) opened at 421.625 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 234.12 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.00. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 429.00.

The Independent Investment Trust plc Company Profile

Independent Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment Trust. The Company operates in the segment of investment business. The Company’s objective is to provide good absolute returns over long periods by investing the great majority of its assets in the United Kingdom and international quoted securities and, if appropriate, index futures.

