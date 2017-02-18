The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 18.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $921.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $23.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

In other news, VP Chad Keetch sold 37,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $835,239.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,878.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. Its segments include transitional, skilled and assisted living services (TSA services); home health and hospice services, and all other.

