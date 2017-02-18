Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 76.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $2,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $42,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 993,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,943,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,393 shares of company stock worth $74,927,396. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

