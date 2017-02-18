Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Student Transportation in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Student Transportation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Student Transportation Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (STB)

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Student Transportation and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Student Transportation (TSE:STB) opened at 7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $669.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Student Transportation has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

