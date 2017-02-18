Student Transportation Inc (STB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Student Transportation Inc. provides school bus transportation services in the United States and Canada. Its services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and terminal managers. Student Transportation Inc., formerly known as Student Transportation of America, Ltd., is based in Barrie, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Student Transportation in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Student Transportation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.54 on Friday. Student Transportation has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of 123.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm earned $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. Student Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Student Transportation will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 880.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 99,794 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Student Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 629,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Student Transportation by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Student Transportation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

