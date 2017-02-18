Student Transportation Inc (STB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Student Transportation Inc. provides school bus transportation services in the United States and Canada. Its services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and terminal managers. Student Transportation Inc., formerly known as Student Transportation of America, Ltd., is based in Barrie, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Student Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.54 on Friday. Student Transportation has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Student Transportation had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company earned $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Student Transportation’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Student Transportation will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Student Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 880.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Student Transportation by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Student Transportation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Student Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

