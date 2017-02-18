Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2016 results with healthy year-over-year improvement in revenues, while non-GAAP earnings comfortably exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.07. Stericycle has also outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company has a competitive edge with the largest collection and transportation network in the industry, which reduces operating costs and allows it to compete effectively on both service and price. International growth rates are expected to accelerate due to increasing customer adoption of multiple services and expansion into new lines of business. However, low barriers to entry in the industry and stiff competition from local as well as global players reduce price control and remain concerns for the company. In addition, the recent spate of acquisitions is leading to higher overheads and integration-related expenses, which are weighing on margins.”

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Stericycle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.08. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/stericycle-inc-srcl-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Robert S. Murley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.22 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $508,987.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,284.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3,072.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,444,000 after buying an additional 6,096,128 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $237,333,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,327,000 after buying an additional 1,240,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 718.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,225,000 after buying an additional 1,096,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carve CapitalAB bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,186,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.