Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Investec upgraded Sse Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sse Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) opened at 19.15 on Monday. Sse Plc has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.72.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/sse-plc-ssezy-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

Receive News & Ratings for Sse Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sse Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.