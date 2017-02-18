Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

“Sprint Corporation (S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/sprint-corporation-s-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,197,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,033,000 after buying an additional 1,719,929 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 30,501,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,826,000 after buying an additional 6,663,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,469,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $121,827,000 after buying an additional 688,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,231,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after buying an additional 4,990,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,499,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 1,994,270 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened at 9.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Sprint Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $37.08 billion.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.