SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) opened at 111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. SL Green Realty Corporation has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.63.

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.19. SL Green Realty Corporation had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 9,100 shares of SL Green Realty Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.69, for a total value of $1,025,479.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $217,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $187,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation by 54.0% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation by 76.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

SL Green Realty Corporation Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust, with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area.

