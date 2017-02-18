Short Interest in Inventergy Global, Inc. (INVT) Rises By 38.9%

Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,998 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 13th total of 624,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventergy Global stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Inventergy Global worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Inventergy Global (NASDAQ:INVT) opened at 0.5503 on Friday. Inventergy Global has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $6.35 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc is an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company. The Company offers clients a professional corporate licensing model for IP value creation. The Company’s Technical Lead and associated group works to understand the science and/or technology behind the patents of a particular portfolio, under the review of the Legal Lead and in support of the Business team.

