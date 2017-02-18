Short Interest in Intersil Corporation (ISIL) Increases By 39.9%

Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,144,763 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 13th total of 1,533,259 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Intersil Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Intersil Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Intersil Corporation during the second quarter worth $144,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Intersil Corporation during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intersil Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) opened at 22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Intersil Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Intersil Corporation (NASDAQ:ISIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.01 million. Intersil Corporation had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersil Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Intersil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.15%.

ISIL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intersil Corporation from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Intersil Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersil Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/short-interest-in-intersil-corporation-isil-increases-by-39-9.html.

About Intersil Corporation

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.