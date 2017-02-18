Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Rises By 38.2%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,347,366 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 13th total of 975,083 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 53.81 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business earned $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, insider Wendy H. Cai-Lee sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $89,830.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,572.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc (East West) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Retail Banking segment focuses primarily on retail operations through the Bank’s branch network.

