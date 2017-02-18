Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,095 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 13th total of 535,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,281,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Prudence Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Expands By 47.9%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/short-interest-in-baozun-inc-bzun-expands-by-47-9.html.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.