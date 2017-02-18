Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 10th

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 311.35 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $239.48 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.13. The business earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 82.20% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $13.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams Company (The) news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.76, for a total value of $253,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Davisson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.69, for a total value of $1,533,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,543,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $301.52 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

