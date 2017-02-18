Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $6,655,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (V)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan continued to hold its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,024,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,753,870,000 after buying an additional 1,207,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,126,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,228,182,000 after buying an additional 239,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,441,561,000 after buying an additional 1,061,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 27,427,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,268,257,000 after buying an additional 967,565 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,267,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,206,556,000 after buying an additional 238,821 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) opened at 87.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

