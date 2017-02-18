Sfmg LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 133.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.06 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.41 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 784,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $94,998,950.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 356,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $42,767,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,435,853 shares of company stock worth $537,130,212. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

