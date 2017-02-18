SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 397.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 379,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 604,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 118.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

