Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3,881,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.46 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.66.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,326. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

