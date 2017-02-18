Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.68 price target on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) opened at 6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 21.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture and trading of integrated circuits (IC). Its products include power management ICs, image sensors, eFlash, embedded microprocessor, touch controller ICs, fingerprint sensors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, among others.

