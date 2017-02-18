Seaspan Corporation (SSW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSW. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaspan Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Seaspan Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Seaspan Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) opened at 8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Seaspan Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $859.22 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seaspan Corporation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Seaspan Corporation by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Seaspan Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Seaspan Corporation by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaspan Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. It charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. It operates a fleet of approximately 90 containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, CSCL Manzanillo and Guayaquil Bridge.

