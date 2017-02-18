Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. FIG Partners cut Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Daum acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie H. Daum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,618.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 8.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 6,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association. The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products.

