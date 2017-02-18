Sanofi (SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Natixis raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) opened at 43.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.98. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business earned $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 13.66%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,600,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,691,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 123.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 947,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi SA, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

