SAIPEM (SAPMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAIPEM (NASDAQ:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

SAIPEM (NASDAQ:SAPMF) opened at 0.53845 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $5.44 billion. SAIPEM has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

