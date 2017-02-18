Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $202,568,000 in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,949,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,568,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 54.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business earned $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $37,120,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $5,130,540.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,728.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,660 shares of company stock valued at $70,197,537 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

