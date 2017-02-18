Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $13,781,000 in lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of lululemon athletica inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the third quarter valued at $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 22.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 66.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.23. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company earned $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. lululemon athletica inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company set a $72.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush set a $70.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

