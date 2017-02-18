Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $13,696,000 in LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of LKQ Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in LKQ Corporation by 55.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in LKQ Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in LKQ Corporation by 74.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in LKQ Corporation by 44.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in LKQ Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 31.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $40.00 price target on LKQ Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 16,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $518,955.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,623. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories. The company distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, and recycled collision and mechanical products.

