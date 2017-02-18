Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,247,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seminole Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $15,483,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 99,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 114.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,556,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,586,000 after buying an additional 349,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 75.32 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. Shares of Comcast Corporation are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 17th.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Comcast Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Comcast Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.51.

In other Comcast Corporation news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $471,829.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $1,051,967.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,960 shares of company stock valued at $17,402,224. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

