Shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/royal-dutch-shell-plc-rds-a-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

About Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.