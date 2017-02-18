Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) opened at 8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.65 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

