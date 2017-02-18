Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,396,869.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

