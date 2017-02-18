Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1,867,000 in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,014 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Wal-Mart Stores makes up about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,473,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,580,000 after buying an additional 780,232 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Friday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

