Rio Tinto plc (RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100.56 on April 6th

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3599.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 1,795.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,718.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 64.76 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,403.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,888.20.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.13) per share, for a total transaction of £379.61 ($474.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,600 ($44.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,220 ($40.24) to GBX 3,300 ($41.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,335 ($54.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,468.77 ($43.35).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

