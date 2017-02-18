RetailMeNot, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (SALE)

RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of RetailMeNot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Fitzgerald anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Positive” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RetailMeNot’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SALE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co decreased their price target on shares of RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. RetailMeNot has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

